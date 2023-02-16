Online meeting with the Austrian Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs

On February 16, 2023, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg took place via videoconference.

During the talks, an exchange of views took place on the state and prospects of the Turkmen-Austrian partnership. The importance of visits at the highest and high levels in expanding the areas of bilateral cooperation was emphasized. The parties also noted the need to continue and intensify contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

R. Meredov noted that cooperation between the two countries is also successfully developing in the format of authoritative international organizations and structures - the UN, the OSCE and others, including within the framework of the dialogue with the European Union that has intensified in recent years.

Speaking about bilateral trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Austria, the Turkmen side proposed specific steps to develop cooperation in this area. In this regard, the activities of the Turkmen-Austrian joint commission, as well as close contacts between business circles, were especially noted. In this context, the industrial sector, renewable energy, transport, technology and other key sectors of the economy are highlighted as promising areas of partnership.

Noting the development of partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the parties touched upon the active work of the Turkmen-Austrian society in strengthening intercultural cooperation. The Society regularly holds Cross Days of Culture in Ashgabat and Vienna, as well as performances by the Galkynysh Joint Symphony Orchestra. Viennese balls in the Turkmen capital, as well as other creative events, which are good examples of fruitful cooperation between the parties in the cultural and humanitarian field.