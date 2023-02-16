Expanded meeting of the Security Council

TAJIKISTAN, February 16 - Today, an expanded meeting of the country's Security Council was held under the chairmanship of the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the Security Council of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the issue of countering modern threats, dangers, measures to strengthen the security of the state and stability in society.

In his opening speech, analyzing the real situation in the region and the modern world, the Head of State stressed that in today's difficult conditions, strengthening national security and normalizing the political and social atmosphere in society are of paramount importance for our statehood.

It was noted that, depending on the situation in the region and the world, the issues of countering modern threats and dangers, including terrorism and extremism, are becoming increasingly important.

In this regard, the relevant structures and bodies were given the task of seriously intensifying work towards fulfilling the requirements of the “Strategy for Combating Terrorism and Extremism in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021-2025”.

In connection with the issue of the financing of terrorism, the identification and prevention of such a dangerous act, which has recently caused serious concern, the National Bank was instructed to strengthen control over compliance with the law in the activities of state, commercial, private banks and non-banking credit organizations when conducting banking operations.

Then the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov made a report on the actual state of affairs with ensuring security and peace in the country.

In conclusion, the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, addressed the heads of military structures and law enforcement agencies with a speech on strengthening the fight against any crime and lawlessness, ensuring security and the rule of law, strengthening the country's defense capability, training military units, creating favorable living and service conditions for military personnel, education, selection and placement of personnel, raising the level of professionalism of officers and soldiers, compliance with the requirements of military regulations and law and order.

The Head of State emphasized that, given the situation in the modern world, serious attention should be paid to the issue of educating teenagers and youth in the spirit of patriotism and self-awareness, a high sense of national pride and preventing them from joining extremist organizations and movements.

The Leader of the Nation instructed the heads of military structures to speed up the technical re-equipment of the Armed Forces and put into operation 70 border infrastructure facilities this year, including border checkpoints under construction, with all the necessary equipment and conditions.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, also instructed the leaders, responsible persons and members of the established State Commission to once again take measures to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster that occurred a day ago in Khorog, including providing the affected families with food, warm clothes and other necessary household items.