COVID-19 Daily Update 2-16-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 16, 2023, there have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,925 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 49-year old female from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 61-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 77-year old male from Mason County.

“We extend sincere condolences to all impacted by the loss of these residents,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In stressful times, resources such as those listed on the behavioral health tab of our COVID website can be helpful.”

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.