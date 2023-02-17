7th Annual "Kitzbuhel Campfire" Burns Red Hot at the Daniel Marshall Cigar Lounge, Kitzbuhel Country Club, Austria

Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger & Daniel Marshall during the 7th Daniel Marshall "Kitzbühel Campfire" Cigar Lounge Experience Kitzbuehel Country Club (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

The Daniel Marshall “Kitzbuhel Campfire” takes place with a guest list that reads like the Who's-Who of tycoons, ski champions & some of the biggest stars

Cigars are the Modern Day Campfire...We don't Smoke...We Taste” — Daniel Marshall

KITZBüHEL, AUSTRIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started with a spark of an idea for a Daniel Marshall Cigar event has become the highly anticipated annual “Kitzbuhel Campfire” with a closed capacity guest list that reads like the Who's-Who of tycoons, publishers, ski champions and some of the biggest stars in the world.

Following the world's most dangerous Ski Race, the Hahnenkamm, the Kitzbuhel Campfire celebrated life and luxury after a two year hiatus, as well as the 40th Anniversary of the Daniel Marshall brand. Some of the renown guests who enjoyed the "Golden Moments" created by the high-carat event included; Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Internationally Acclaimed Artist Romero Britto & his CEO Lucas Vidal, Legendary Ski Champions Franz Weber and Klaus Heidegger, 3 Star Michelin & Italy’s Top Chef Norbert Niederkofler, Owner of Messerschmitt Yachts Felix Messerschmitt, and Actor/Host of America Ninja Warrior Matt Iseman.

Now in its 7th year, the Kitzbuhel Campfire has become a must on the VIP event schedule for this most famous of Austrian Alpine weekends. The Campfire continues to draw guests from around the world as well as attracting the attention of cigar and international main stream media and television. These one-of-a-kind tasting experiences have been described by attendees worldwide as “unforgettable, amazing, and unique” with guests clamoring to learn more about the next one. Champion Skier Franz Weber said he “admired the hard work, and marketing skills” of Marshall, commending him for “a luxury affair that brings a lot of joy into people’s lives.”

At the welcome address delivered by Marshall he noted what he loves so much about his special Campfires is how they bring people together from all countries, men and women, young and old. Marshall in his address and TV Interview on Austria’s largest TV Station ORF said that cigars are different from cigarettes and reiterated his catch-phrase “we don’t smoke…we taste.” On this festive occasion Marshall described his ideology of what unites us all: “The Golden thread that runs through all our veins is a commitment to creating a richness of character and generosity of spirit in all we do.”

Marshall coined the phrase "Modern Day Campfire" for his epic celebrations to describe why such an international gathering of women and men would share moments in a standing-room only environment in the Daniel Marshall Cigar Lounge and on the expansive heated Terrace at the beautiful Kitzbuhel Country Club. Guests of the evening enjoyed the 92-point rated Daniel Marshall Red Label Cigar. In celebration, Marshall shared from his personal humidor a few of the jewels that Carlos Fuente made for his 38th Anniversary and in commemoration of the place they both launched the cigar in 2020. This “Rolls Royce” of a cigar - the Daniel Marshall XXXVIII Anniversary Cigar by Carlos Fuente - is a rare find that can only be found in select member clubs, 5-Star Hotels and fine tobacconists globally.

Marshall plans to create more exclusive “Modern Day Campfire” events across the world, a special edition of humidor and cigars, and more trademark “Golden Moments”.

Those who wish to attend the Kitzbuhel Campfire or other DM experiences are encouraged to join the "Daniel Marshall Campfire Club" (DMCC). Members of the DMCC receive advanced notice and purchase opportunities for all Daniel Marshall events at special DMCC Pricing for any of the Modern Day Campfires worldwide.

Austrian TV ORF film seen here: 7th Daniel Marshall "Kitzbuhel Campfire" Cigar Lounge & Terrace Event

Photo Credit: Gisela Schrober – Getty Images & Michele Hirnsberger

About Daniel Marshall

Daniel Marshall, a 40-year veteran of the cigar industry, is one of the world’s leading names in No. 1 rated top-quality humidors and finest cigars, including the coveted 24kt Red Label Golden Cigar. DM Humidors are enjoyed in the homes and offices of countless Hollywood celebrities, US presidents, dignitaries, titans of industry, and fashion designers among others. Marshall is also a cigar and humidor supplier of England’s Royal Family. Daniel Marshall has been hosting elite and exclusive "Modern Day Campfire” Experiences with discriminating connoisseurs across the globe.

Since 1982, Daniel Marshall has created and designed for the prestigious luxury gift houses Dunhill, Tiffany & Co., S.T. Dupont, Cartier, Hermes, Fred Joaillier, Harrod’s, Bally of Switzerland and Garrard’s

