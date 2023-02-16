VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2000824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax, VT

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Brian Lamb

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man who was found Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, near the site of a vehicle crash in a remote area of Fairfax.

The victim, Brian Lamb, 38, of Milton, was reported missing Sunday, Feb. 12, to the Milton Police Department. Investigators learned that Lamb was last seen that morning and had been driving a 2022 silver Dodge Charger. Thursday morning, a resident of McNall Road in Fairfax saw a missing-persons alert and recognized the vehicle description as one she had seen earlier this week in a stream beyond the western end of McNall Road. The resident called Milton police, who responded to the scene and located the vehicle along with Lamb's body a short distance away.

Milton police at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday contacted the Vermont State Police, which provides primary law-enforcement coverage to Fairfax, and troopers responded to conduct the death investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates Lamb had been driving at a relatively low speed when the vehicle went over an embankment and overturned into the stream. Evidence indicates Lamb survived the crash but fell into the water, where he died. His death does not appear to be suspicious.

Members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit are involved in this investigation, along with the Milton Police Department as the primary agency in the missing-persons case. The Essex Police Department provided assistance. Also responding to the scene Thursday were the Fairfax Fire Department, an assistant state medical examiner, Cota's Towing Service, and Minor Funeral Home.

Lamb's body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information is available. Questions about the missing-persons investigation should be directed to Milton police.

- 30 -