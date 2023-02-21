Colorado Company Encourages The Use Of Property Photos And Local Insurance Companies To Avoid Being Under-Insured
Property photos taken to settle future claims can also help agents design the exact policy you need from the start.
Show the insurance company photos of your interior conditions, materials, collections and contents so they can assess your replacement costs more accurately.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Proof of Property, a new service that creates and stores photographic evidence of property for legal and insurance purposes after a loss, now recommends that customers also use their property photos anytime they are seeking quotes and advice for insurance coverage. The company is launching a campaign that promotes the sharing of cloud-stored property photos with trusted local insurance agents as a way for consumers to improve the accuracy and quality of the advice and quotes they receive.
“If you want to be certain your new policy is protecting your assets, you should show the insurance company your interior conditions, materials, collections and contents. It’s now easy to give them controlled ‘view only’ access to your cloud-stored property photos and videos so they can assess your replacement costs more accurately,” said Diana Wilson, founder. “Partner with a trusted local agent who knows and understands your area and community-specific risks.”
As part of this new initiative, the company plans to offer free business listings on their website to industry professionals who make their clients aware of their services. Their “Ads For Introductions” campaign highlights service providers who support the use of photos in insurance, property management, estate planning, financial advising, restoration and other industries.
Future Proof of Property sells digital evidence and storage solutions, but also encourages and teaches consumers to create their own digital property records. They provide a link to free long-term storage on their website. Their mobile camera crews can also witness and notarize documents while on site.
