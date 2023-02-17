Ivanti Wavelink Selects Procensis as 2022 Global Innovator of the Year
Our work with Ivanti Wavelink, really allows us to showcase the value Velocity offers (and Procensis delivers), optimizing workflows, not just modernizing screens that streamline warehouse picking.”WARMINSTER, PA, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procensis has been named 2022 Global Innovator of the Year by Ivanti Wavelink. As one of the foremost mobility and user interface (UI) solutions providers in the world, this distinction is consistent with decades of work aimed to reduce the time it takes to onboard new employees while embracing today’s wearable technology.
— Ed Kennedy, President and Founder of Procensis
Procensis is redefining the warehousing industry by increasing labor retention while bringing considerable cost savings to businesses in the Americas and Europe.
This year's honor represents a trend in Procensis’ unparalleled status as the premier solution in the industry, having been previously named Ivanti Wavlink’s 2020 and 2021 US Innovator Partner of the Year.
“We are extremely proud to have partnered with Procensis – they continue to drive success at an exceptional level that charts where our industry is going,” remarked Brandon Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ivanti Wavelink.
“It’s already been an outstanding year for our partnership,” says Ed Kennedy, President and Founder of Procensis. “Our work with Ivanti Wavelink, really allows us to showcase the value Velocity offers (and Procensis delivers) optimizing workflows, not just modernizing screens that streamline warehouse picking. We’re able to achieve this with intuitive, real-time, hands-free tech that takes an employee-first approach. Today’s mobile-user demands innovation – we make this happen.”
Both gamification and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) will be a significant focus for the remainder of 2023 for Procensis, as these innovative solutions push our industry forward with easy-to-use, wearable technology that makes it easy to conquer the most challenging workflows on the distribution and manufacturing floor.
About Procensis
Procensis is an enterprise mobility innovation company that combines leading-edge hardware, software proprietary development capabilities, and workflow application expertise with customer insight to develop and deliver superior solutions to manufacturing, warehouse & distribution, and transportation & logistics customers. These solutions are designed to optimize workflows so customers realize the benefits of increased efficiency and accuracy. For more information, visit www.procensis.com.
About Ivanti Wavelink
Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit https://www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @IvantiWavelink
Josh Irons
Procensis
+1 267-847-4262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube