Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup and Ticket Promo
The largest music festival in North Texas returns May 19-21 to the City of Richardson for the award-winning Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival at Galatyn Park Urban Center.
Headliners including Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, X Ambassadors, Judah & The Lion, Little River Band, Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, and The Romantics will perform on the 2023 Amphitheater Stage, presented by Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
The five Wildflower! stages will host international headliners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Texas legends, tribute bands and local favorites throughout the three-day weekend. Attendees will also rock out to an epic battle of the bands and singer and songwriter contest, bid on the silent guitar auction, dig into festival food favorites, and go wild in the kids zone.
Performance Lineup
Five stages of entertainment include the following musicians and bands:
- Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
- X Ambassadors
- Judah & the Lion
- Little River Band
- Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band
- The Romantics
- Joshua Ray Walker
- Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
- The Peterson Brothers
- David Wilcox
- C. J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
- Bidi Bidi Banda
- Squeeze Box Bandits
- Beat Root Revival
- King Margo
- Beth Nielsen Chapman
- Gabe Lee
Ticket Information
New for 2023 is a “wild sale” valid Feb. 17-24 with $10 off a single day admission ticket and $15 off the three-day weekend pass. Use discount code WILD to purchase tickets online only at www.wildflowerfestival.com.
Regular sales include VIP packages, weekend passes and daily admission tickets. Pricing for 2023 festival tickets is $35 single day, $75 for a three-day pass, $400 for Friends of the Festival VIP Packages, and children 12 and under will receive free admission all weekend.
Friends of the Festival VIP packages will include access to the VIP Hospitality Lounge plus rockstar seating near the main Methodist Richardson Amphitheater Stage.
Richardson residents may purchase discounted tickets at participating City of Richardson locations beginning April 3.
Festival Hours and Location Information
The annual, three-day event is held at Galatyn Urban Park Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.
- Hours for the 2023 festival are:
o Friday, 6 p.m.-midnight
o Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight
o Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Festival Food and Other Attractions
The festival provides a variety of food and drink options, family-friendly activities and shopping from local vendors.
- WF! Eats & Drinks offers a craft beer garden, wine garden and an array of tasty cuisines, including festival favorites.
- Kids attending the festival can explore their wild side in the WF! Kids area, where they can keep moving and grooving while bands rock on stage.
- The WF! Marketplace, located in the heart of the festival, will offer art, décor, clothing and accessories created by talented artists and novelty vendors.
- The Renaissance Hotel in Richardson is the official hotel sponsor, and festival hotel packages include tickets with the room reservations.
Festival Parking
Complimentary parking will be available within the nearby surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to take advantage of the DART Red Line light rail, which stops at the Galatyn Park Station, located immediately adjacent to the west side of the festival grounds.
About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtag #WAMFEST23 or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.
