Stanley Druckenmiller bets millions on Meta

Stanley Druckemiller Stock Holdings Meta Historical Performance

Legendary investor, Stanley Druckenmiller, reported a $100 Million bet on Meta last quarter when the stock hit a low

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanley Druckenmiller, the famed investor known for making large concentrated bets, made a ~$100M bet on Meta (META) stock last quarter. If he has held the stock to date, then he is likely to have almost doubled his investment in a span of few months.

The Chief Investment Officer of Duquesne Family Office is known as the man behind Quantum Fund's legendary $1.5 billion short bet against the British Pound (GBP) in 1991 (along with George Soros). He is known to have never had a down year during his investment career.

Druckenmiller increased his Meta position by five times in the last quarter. Meta stock fell to its all-time low of $88 in that quarter and traded as high as $192 in the current quarter.

Duquesne reported Coupang Inc, the South Korean e-commerce company, as its top holding. Eli Lilly (LLY) and Chevron (CVX) were its biggest holdings. Druckenmiller has also shown conviction in NVIDIA (NVDA) with an $85 Million investment. Surprisingly, it has also reported a position in Lennar Corp, the home builder. With house prices falling and general weakness in the housing market, this is one of the contrarian bets by the family office.

Druckenmiller also completely sold off Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) stocks. Coincidentally, Stanley's mentor, George Soros, also halved his position in Amazon stock. Among the new age digital economy companies, Druckenmiller also significantly reduced his positions in Datadog Inc, Palantir Technologies and Palo Alto networks.