Warren Buffett sells off the Taiwanese Semiconductor (TSMC) within 6 months

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Our favorite holding period is forever. We are just the opposite of those who hurry to sell and book profits when companies perform well but who tenaciously hang on to businesses that disappoint.”
— Warren Buffett

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unusual move, Warren Buffett sold off 85% of Taiwan Semiconductor Company, #TSMC, after holding it for a little more than a quarter of the year.

Berkshire Hathaway reported Q4 2022 holdings report. As is usually the case, there was no change to Berkshire's top holdings. Apple (AAPL) remains the top stock, standing at 38.9% of the portfolio. Bank of America (BAC) at ~11%, Chevron (CVX) at ~10%, Coca-Cola (KO) at 8.5% and American Express (AXP) at 7.5% of the portfolio remain the top 5 positions.

However, there was one big sale from Buffett. Surprisingly, it was the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd. (TSMC). Buffett had invested in the Taiwanese company in just the previous quarter. Usually, when Buffett makes a bet on the company, he holds it for several years. Consider Coca-Cola and American Express, Buffett hasn't sold a single share since 2014. It is very rare that Buffett reverses his bet in a few months.

The other major changes to the portfolio were the sale of bank stocks. Berkshire sold almost all of its US Bancorp and about 60% of the Bank of New York Holdings. There were also reductions to Activision Blizzard (ATVI) just like in the previous quarter.

Interestingly, there weren't any new stocks that were bought by Berkshire. Also, very few additions were made to the existing stocks. The largest was a 22% increase to Louisiana-Pacific Corp, a home construction company. Buffett also added a miniscule amount to its Apple position.

Several other popular investors also reported their holdings yesterday such as Soros, Seth Klarman etc.

