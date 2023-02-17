Wilner Pierre, Nicolas of Palm Beach -- Generational Music Conflict

Wilner Pierre, Creative Director of Nicolas of Palm Beach Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Nicolas of Palm Beach, an iconic symbol of the Bluebloods of Palm Beach with Python Handbags going to tens of thousands of dollars and featuring a $500,000.00. Bracelet on their website decided to bring in the worldwide singing sensation Wilner Pierre to diversify their base they had no idea of what was in store.

Wilner, a Bahamian Refugee of Haitian Descent used his beautiful voice to record a fantastic version of Redemption Song, co-produced by Usher’s drummer in Las Vegas with backup singers from John Legend and the percussionist from Adele. "With Wilner’s beautiful and strong voice it remains a marvel. He then recorded "Yesterday, When I was Young" and "She", which rivals the best recordings of musical greats. We then had him do a version of My Way, which shows him to be a great singer of the classic pops” says Lisa Pamintuan, President of WorldIPI.com, owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach. “Everyone’s mouth hangs open when Wilner sings,”adds Pamintuan.

Happy with the musical direction WorldIPI.com entered into a promotional agreement with Legends Radio, which broadcasts the music of Frank Sinatra, Keely Smith, Sarah Vaughan and many of the Legends of Classic Pop. Having been very close friends with Jerry Vale, and many of the Vegas performers, Lisa couldn’t believe the range that Wilner transcended from Reggae to Sinatra, stating “his range and sensitivity goes straight to the heart.” Working with Peppy Castro (Blues Magoos), a veteran performer and songwriter of Broadway on new songs including “Color of Life” a new classic, Peppy said, “I have heard a lot of voices, but Wilner’s voice bypasses the ear and goes straight to the heart. Hard not to get chills when you hear Wilner, he can sing anything” says Peppy.

Nicolas of Palm Beach set up a separate line, the Pierre line of Nicolas of Palm Beach where Wilner has worked to make the line more affordable while maintaining its quality.

Meanwhile Wilner asked the company if he could maintain his base in the contemporary music community which Nicolas of Palm Beach agreed to. “Always maintain your base” were the words of Pamintuan. Then, the customers of Nicolas of Palm Beach heard Wilner’s latest release “Enter.” Just as the mouths hang open when people hear Wilner’s voice, so did Pamintuan’s mouth drop open. There is a condom in the video and the song Enter was not what I would have thought” says Pamintuan.

The division between the new and older audiences in the world today are dramatic. Wilner Pierre said “I am a singer, writer and designer. I write what people want to hear all people. I sing and reflect the music of our times. The company wanted to reach a broader audience and you don’t do that by singing Sinatra, though I love all music.”

"WorldIPI.com will be creating separate lines for the Pierre line and trying to bridge that at first appeared too far, but might be necessary in this very diverse world we live in today” said Pamintuan.

