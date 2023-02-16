KMK Consulting Expands into Europe with the Appointment of Samantha Fernando

Samantha Fernando, KMK Managing Director of Insights KMK Consulting Inc.

KMK Consulting Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Fernando as Managing Director of Insights, as part of their expansion into Europe.

I’m thrilled to be building the UK-based insights team, aligned to our strong mission of combining primary and secondary data to deliver real impact and strategic direction for our clients.” — Samantha Fernando, Managing Director of Insights