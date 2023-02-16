Dr. Neeraj Kohli is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Dr. Neeraj Kohli, Urogynecologist located in Wellesley, MA & Hudson, MA is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Neeraj Kohli, Urogynecologist located in Wellesley, MA & Hudson, MA is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Neeraj Kohli has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Kohli strives to enhance his patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Neeraj Kohli, MD, MBA, is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in the field of urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery. He currently leads the Boston Urogyn team in Wellesley, Massachusetts.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
Dr. Kohli received his undergraduate degree with a dual major in medical sciences and economics before completing his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine.
Following his OB/GYN residency program at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Dr. Kohli entered Good Samaritan Hospital’s highly regarded fellowship in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upon completion, Dr. Kohli remained as the associate director of the Division and Fellowship program, where he concentrated on teaching, clinical practice, and research.
In 1999, Dr. Kohli graduated with honors in his Executive MBA program at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management in Chicago. He then returned to Boston, where he was recruited to develop the urogynecology program at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Under his leadership, this program grew to become one of the most successful divisions in the OB/GYN department, with satellite locations at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, South Shore Hospital, and Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire.
In 2010, Dr. Kohli left Brigham and Women’s Hospital to start Boston Urogyn, where he’s the medical director. His multidisciplinary pelvic floor center is dedicated to state-of-the-art treatment, customer service, and personalized care.
Dr. Kohli has authored more than 100 scientific articles, book chapters, research abstracts, clinical presentations, and multimedia educational tools during his career. His current interests include minimally invasive pelvic surgery and advanced technologies for the treatment of prolapse, incontinence, and pelvic pain.
Dr. Kohli also teaches students, residents, and fellows within the Harvard Medical School system and medical colleagues nationwide. His many research interests include the cost efficiency of minimally invasive surgical techniques, obstetric risk factors for pelvic floor dysfunction, and the clinical application of urodynamic testing.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patient’s health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
