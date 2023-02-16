Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,556 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet February 20-22

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet February 20-22, 2023, for a business meeting and workshop in Cheyenne. Commission members will attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s Legislative Reception on February 20 at 6:00 p.m., but no official business will be conducted.

A workshop will take place on Tuesday, February 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT Training Center, 5300 Bishop Boulevard. The first activity of the workshop is a drone demonstration that will take place at a WYDOT Salt/Sand Shed, located at mile post 343.6 on the eastbound lane of I-80. Commission members will also attend a dinner with WYDOT staff and airport managers on February 21, but no official business is to be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, February 22, at 8:30 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at the WYDOT Aeronautics Division offices, 200 E. 8th Avenue, in Cheyenne. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website  and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

-30-

WAC Agenda - February 22, 2023

You just read:

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet February 20-22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.