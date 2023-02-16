Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet February 20-22

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet February 20-22, 2023, for a business meeting and workshop in Cheyenne. Commission members will attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s Legislative Reception on February 20 at 6:00 p.m., but no official business will be conducted.

A workshop will take place on Tuesday, February 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the I-80 Room of the WYDOT Training Center, 5300 Bishop Boulevard. The first activity of the workshop is a drone demonstration that will take place at a WYDOT Salt/Sand Shed, located at mile post 343.6 on the eastbound lane of I-80. Commission members will also attend a dinner with WYDOT staff and airport managers on February 21, but no official business is to be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, February 22, at 8:30 a.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at the WYDOT Aeronautics Division offices, 200 E. 8th Avenue, in Cheyenne. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

WAC Agenda - February 22, 2023