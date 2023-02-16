PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company Launches in Harrisburg
Local Resident Dylan Sykes Launches Drywall Repair CompanyHARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company announces today the grand opening of PatchMaster Serving Harrisburg under the management of owner Dylan Sykes. PatchMaster is a national franchise specializing in high-quality drywall repair services for residential and commercial customers. Sykes, a Harrisburg resident with a background in customer service and home improvement, services the communities of Harrisburg, Carlisle, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Hershey, Lebanon, Hummelstown, Dauphin, Linglestown, Shippensburg, Palmyra, Enola, Marysville, and Lemoyne.
Dylan Sykes first discovered the franchise after attending a franchise show and working with a franchise consultant. He was drawn to PatchMaster because of its reputation for quality and customer service as well as its proven business model. "There is a certain satisfaction that goes along with taking something broken or unsightly and making it look nice again," said Sykes. "The feeling you get when a customer is extremely happy with their result provides a sense of accomplishment. Owning a business was something I've always wanted to do, but I didn't know where to start. When I found out about PatchMaster, I knew it was the perfect opportunity for me."
"We are thrilled to welcome Dylan to the PatchMaster family. With his impressive track record in customer service and home improvements, we are confident he will bring a new level of excellence to the communities he serves. We look forward to his contributions in providing exceptional service and quality drywall repairs to our customers," said PatchMaster CEO Paul Ferrara.
"I am proud to be launching PatchMaster of Harrisburg and providing high-quality drywall repair services to my community," said Sykes. "I see the success of other franchise owners and know that there is tons of potential. I look forward to building something and turning the foundation given to me into something great."
In addition to his business pursuits, Sykes is a devoted family man and enjoys playing guitar, building models, playing video games, and shooting pool. He is engaged to be married and has a five-year-old daughter.
PatchMaster of Harrisburg is now open and accepting appointments for repairs on a wide range of drywall repair services, including fixing holes, cracks, and popcorn ceiling removal. For more information or to schedule a repair, please visit their website at https://hbg.patchmaster.com or call (717) 614-8015.
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repair. Most handymen, contractors, and large drywall companies want to do more than just minor drywall repair. That is where PatchMaster fills the critical niche in the market. PatchMaster repairs holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are done in a single visit.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners—PatchMaster provides all the training, tools, and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
