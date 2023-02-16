Forensic Psychiatrist Interviews Mother of Previous Love Interest of Bryan Kohberger's Wannabe Girlfriend
Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman Features Mother of Cody Hall, Previous Love Interest of Bryan Kohberger's Wannabe Girlfriend On Her Radio ShowLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week's episode of Dr. Carole's Couch (a national radio show hosted by Forensic Psychiatrist, Carole Lieberman, M.D.) features Donna Hubbard, the mother of Cody Hall; the previous love interest of Bryan Kohberger's current wannabe girlfriend, Brittney Hislope. Donna shares her son's experience with Brittney's obsessive behavior and her insights on how the system failed her son.
SHOW LINK: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/142619/mom-of-brittney-hislopes-first-love-not-kohberger-tells-all
According to Donna, Brittney was just as "lovesick" for Cody as she now claims to be for Bryan. Brittney sent Cody love letters and visited him until he realized that she was too over the top, even for a man facing 23 lonely years in prison. "She became obsessed with him. Showed up at his court hearings, went to the jail, put money on his books," Donna said. "He was gonna play her along for commissary, again not proud, but she showed up for a visit one day and told him she loved him more than she loved her own child. That was finally when my son said enough."
Donna is a strong mental health advocate and believes that the system failed her son. "If they hadn't let him fall through the cracks, he wouldn't be in prison today," she said. Donna's experience with Brittney sheds light on the phenomenon of women falling in love with men in prison, a topic that Dr. Carole Lieberman explores in her bestselling book, Bad Boys: Why We Love Them, How to Live with Them and When to Leave Them.
Dr. Lieberman's radio show will also address Brittney's obsession with men in prison, and her current relationship with Bryan Kohberger. In an open letter to Brittney, published in Newsweek, Dr. Carole expressed her concerns about her behavior, stating that she should "get some psychotherapy and work on your feelings of not being lovable enough, so that you can find a 'prince' in real life."
