EMMA International Consulting Group Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Quality, Regulatory and Compliance Services
A Decade of Dedication to the Life Sciences Industry
E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in FDA compliance consulting, celebrates 10 years of providing quality, regulatory and compliance services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries.
— Carmine Jabri, CEO
Since its inception, EMMA International has been dedicated to providing consulting services to help ensure clients' products advance seamlessly from concept to approval. Throughout this time, the company has continued to grow and expand, solidifying its position as a leader in the field. This growth and success are evident in EMMA International's multiple recognitions on the Inc 5000 list, which highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services and its ability to adapt to an ever-changing industry have been key to its continued growth and recognition.
"We are thrilled to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and look back on the past decade of growth and success," said Carmine Jabri, PhD, MSJ, MSQM, MHA, CEO of EMMA International. "We are proud to have established ourselves as a trusted regulatory partner for our clients in the Life Sciences industries. Our commitment to quality, practical solutions, and client satisfaction is at the core of everything we do."
"We have a talented team of consultants who are dedicated to delivering the highest level of service to our clients," said Madison Green, Director of Technical Operations at EMMA International. "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and helping them navigate the complex regulatory landscape."
EMMA International has expanded their operations to multiple countries and have established a strong presence in different regions around the world. Over the past 10 years, EMMA International has entered into strategic partnerships with several companies and organizations, allowing them to expand their geographical offerings to companies operating in the life science regulated space.
EMMA International Consulting Group is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a strong sense of determination and a clear vision for the future. The company is marking this milestone with a series of events and initiatives that reflect its commitment to providing the highest quality services in the industry. As it looks ahead, EMMA International is more focused than ever on its goal of exponential growth across the globe. With a talented team, and a track record of success, EMMA International is poised to building upon the growth of the past decade and looking forward to what is to come in the next one.
About EMMA International
EMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval.
For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/
Patrick Whyte
EMMA International Consulting Group
+1 248-987-4497
patrick.whyte@emmainternational.com
EMMA International 10 Year Anniversary