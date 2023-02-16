Fieldclix co-founder Rob Tymchyshyn to Speak at NATE Unite 2023
Fieldclix co-founder Rob Tymchyshyn to discuss how his clients are using software to increase field productivityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldclix Co-founder Rob Tymchyshyn to speak at NATE UNITE 2023 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.
Rob and representatives from other NATE members will discuss how wireless construction companies are leveraging project management software to get more work done with their existing teams.
The Educational session will take place at 1 pm Monday, February 20, in the Gatlin A 1/2 conference room.
NATE UNITE 2023 is an annual event that aims to educate key leaders within the broadcast and telecommunications tower construction, service, and maintenance industries.
Rob Tymchyshyn
Fieldclix
rob@fieldclix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn