Terrydale Capital Provides a $675,000 Multi-Family Acquisition Loan in Arlington, TX

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Capital, a leading name in real estate financing, has announced the successful closing of a $675,000 loan for a multi-family acquisition in Arlington, Texas. The loan was arranged by seasoned financial professional, Culby Culbertson, through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships.

The customized loan solution features a 2-year term, interest-only payments, and a 65% loan-to-value ratio, tailored to meet the unique financing needs of their client. The efficient and timely arrangement of the loan highlights Terrydale Capital's expertise and commitment to delivering optimal financial solutions for their clients.

The team's unwavering dedication to exceptional customer service, clear guidance, and constant communication throughout the loan process sets them apart from their peers. With years of experience in the real estate financing industry, Terrydale Capital is dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients.

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 1500 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.