Terrydale Capital provides a $3.96MM loan for a Self-Storage acquisition in Lake Geneva, WI

The Commercial Real Estate firm negotiated with the lender on behalf of their client for a competitive 6.15% interest rate.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Capital, a leading name in the commercial real estate financing industry, has secured a significant $3,965,000 loan for a self-storage property in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Funding was led by Cody Baker, who arranged the loan through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships.

Baker's expertise and dedication ensured a seamless and efficient loan process, with the loan featuring a 6.15% interest rate, interest-only payments for the first six months, and a 25-year amortization period. The Terrydale Capital team worked closely with their client to understand their unique needs and delivered a personalized solution to help them achieve their financing goals.

Terrydale Capital's commitment to their clients is the cornerstone of their business, and they pride themselves on delivering unparalleled customer service, guidance, and communication throughout the entire loan process. With years of experience and a proven track record of success, Terrydale Capital is a trusted partner for all real estate financing needs.

For more information on Terrydale Capital and their financial services, visit their website at www.terrydalecapital.com. Contact them to see how they can assist you in achieving your real estate financing goals.

About Terrydale Capital, LLC
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. We have close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing us to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 1500 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide. Your success is our top priority.

