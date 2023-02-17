Autonomy LifeStyle™ CEO Gene Kelly Offers Exclusive Wine Tasting To Lucky Attendees
Medical experts and entrepreneurs receive valuable insights and unique experience via https://www.autonomywines.com
After speaking to small, intimate groups about creating the Autonomy Lifestyle Blueprint, I provide a special wine tasting of our award-winning Autonomy Wines.”NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you want to avoid a boring event and provide valuable information to attendees in an exciting, new way, contact the office of Gene Kelly, the founder and proprietor of Autonomy Wines and the Autonomy LifeStyle™, https://www.autonomywines.com.
— Gene Kelly, Kelly Family Vineyards Proprietor
Kelly is a self-made, serial entrepreneur who is radically changing the way trade skills are taught through his Accelerated Training Institute, https://www.atitradeschools.com. As a Certified Protection Professional, security consultant and trainer, author, business coach, and marketing expert, he is an in-demand speaker for individuals and companies who want to solve their most difficult marketing and business problems.
But Kelly’s presentations offer something very unique to event attendees… an exclusive wine tasting!
As the proprietor of Kelly Family Vineyards, an award-winning vineyard and winery in the Napa Valley, he brings exclusive wines with him to share with attendees. These are wines that start at $500.00 per bottle and are not available to the general public.
“As someone who achieved success from in-the-trenches work, I enjoy sharing my insights with other entrepreneurs to help them enjoy the Autonomy LifeStyle, too,” states Kelly. “After speaking to small, intimate groups that include business owners, medical professionals, attorneys, and more, I provide a special wine tasting of our award-winning Autonomy Wines. This offers a fun, interactive experience for attendees that they won’t find anywhere else.”
For example, Kelly recently spoke at the Action To Win Business Growth Summit in Arlington, Texas, https://actiontowin.com/atw-december, on “Creating Your Autonomy Lifestyle Blueprint.”
“Gene Kelly not only provided our attendees with inspirational, valuable marketing information unique to his background, but his wine and discussion of the Autonomy LifeStyle were a huge hit,” states Dr. Emily Letran, DDS, Action to Win Founder, award-winning dentist, speaker, author, and Autonomy LifeStyle Partner. “Everyone was talking about the delicious wine-tasting experience long after the event ended, and we are already making plans to have Gene speak at another event in the near future.”
Autonomy Wines is a private association of partner members who are affluent individuals that understand and value achieving the Autonomy LifeStyle. They are currently accepting new members for a limited time.
To learn more about having Gene Kelly speak at your exclusive event or the Autonomy LifeStyle, visit https://www.autonomywines.com.
About Autonomy Wines
Grown exclusively at the award-winning, 10-acre Kelly Family Vineyards in the Oak Knoll district of Napa Valley, California, Autonomy Wines are $500.00 per bottle and only available to Member Partners. However, Gene Kelly, the proprietor of Kelly Family Vineyards offers exclusive, Autonomy Wine tastings as part of his speaking engagements throughout the year. As a serial entrepreneur, published author, business coach, and marketing expert, he is an in-demand speaker for individuals and companies who want to solve their most difficult marketing and business problems. To learn more about the Autonomy LifeStyle and access to Autonomy Wines, please visit https://www.autonomywines.com or call (707) 244-5688.
Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116
email us here
Enjoy Autonomy Wine and the Autonomy LifeStyle!