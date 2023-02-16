Terrydale Capital provides a $1.68MM loan for a Multi-Family Refinance in Irving, TX

The Commercial Real Estate firm negotiated with the lender on behalf of their client for a competitive interest rate of 6.59%, leading to a successful close.

The loan featured a 10-Year term, interest only, with a 6.59% fixed interest rate and was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships.” — Gregory Gali

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the real estate financing sector, Terrydale Capital offers a variety of services including retail loans, hard money loans, advising, bridge financing, and more. The type of properties that the firm can help to secure are apartments, office buildings, medical office buildings, retail, warehouse and self-storage, RV and mobile home parks, senior housing & assisted living, and land.

In recent times, Culby Culbertson with Terrydale Capital has arranged for a $1,680,000 loan for a buyer who asked to not be disclosed for the refinance of a Multi-Family property located in Irving, TX. The loan featured a 10-Year term, interest only, with a 6.59% fixed interest rate and was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent bank relationships.

At Terrydale Capital, we understand that every borrower's situation is unique, and our team is committed to helping our clients find the best financing solutions for their real estate projects. We work with a variety of lending resources to ensure that our clients receive the financing they need, regardless of their credit situation. So if you're looking to secure financing for your real estate project, look no further than Terrydale Capital. We have the experience, resources, and commitment to help you succeed.

For more information on the services provided by Terrydale Capital, please visit https://terrydalecapital.com/.

About Us: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Terrydale Capital is a leader in commercial real estate financing. The firm has close relationships with the nation’s top banks, lenders & family offices in the industry allowing them to provide the most competitive financing solutions in the market. Terrydale Capital’s staff has over 70+ years of combined real estate experience and have been directly involved in over 750 closed commercial transactions in all asset types nationwide.