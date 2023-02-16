Mount Alverna Village Wins Best of Senior Living Award
To win the Best of Senior Living Award is truly an honor and a testament to our associates who live our mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy.”PARMA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Alverna Village received the 2023 Best of Senior Living Award from A Place for Mom.
— Mount Alverna Village Executive Director Patrick Welsh
The Best of Senior Living Award winners were announced this month and represent the top 2-3 percent of senior care providers nationwide based on reviews from those who matter most: residents and families.
This national recognition is the most recent for Mount Alverna Village, a Franciscan Community that consistently receives high rankings when compared to other senior care providers in the Cleveland area. In the past year, U.S. News & World Report named Mount Alverna Village one of the best assisted living communities in the nation, and Newsweek ranked the community among their 2023 list of the top nursing homes in the nation.
"To win the Best of Senior Living Award is truly an honor and a testament to our associates who live our mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy," said Patrick Welsh, executive director at Mount Alverna Village. "Despite the challenges from the pandemic, our associates are living the mission to reflect joyful living in all we do for seniors. Though the award will occupy a special place in the building, it is the kind words and encouragement from those we serve that we hold close to our hearts."
For more information about Mount Alverna Village, call (440) 210-4040 or visit the community website at https://franciscanministries.org/mount-alverna-village/.
About Mount Alverna Village
Mount Alverna Village is located in Parma, Ohio and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, rehabilitation and respite care.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones, in addition to third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services. Additionally, the Ministry supports young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operates a family violence prevention center and shelter.
About A Place for Mom
A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation’s leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom’s mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom’s service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and care providers in its network. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.
Amber Springer
Franciscan Ministries
AmSpringer@franciscanministries.org
Mount Alverna Village | Premier Senior Living in Parma, Ohio