Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,627 in the last 365 days.

American Petroleum Institute (API Houston Chapter) assembles Oil and Gas Industry Marketing Panel of Top Experts

Oil and Gas OGGN Panel Discussion

American Petroleum Institute (API Houston Chapter) assembles Oil and Gas Industry Marketing Panel of Top Experts

In terms of deal making in the oil and gas industry there has been a shift from a relationship focus to more of a committee based approach. This has changed how we market and sell.”
— Matt Bertram
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 14, 2023, marketing professionals from the oil and gas industry gathered for lunch, networking, and panel discussion at the Petroleum Club of Houston on how to effectively drive sales and increase revenue through digital marketing.

With both marketing and oil and gas undergoing significant changes in recent years, attendees had the opportunity to hear from industry experts on what is currently working in the industry and what has become outdated.

The panel of experts included Jackie Longstaff of Caterpillar Inc, Allison Hablinski of NOV, Matt Bertram of Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN), and Jaclyn Townsend of TGS. Hosted by Mark LaCour, Editor and Chief of OGGN.

During the discussion, the panel shared their real-life expertise and provided actionable tips and advice on how to effectively use marketing to drive B2B sales in the oil and gas industry, such as SEO strategies, account based marketing, conference marketing, thought leadership, IP targeting, social media, and storytelling.

"I was honored to be asked to be part of this panel and share experiences as well as learn from my colleagues in the industry," said Matt Bertram, CMO with OGGN. "In terms of deal-making in the oil and gas industry, there has been a shift from a relationship focus to more of a committee-based approach. This has changed how we market and sell."

The panel discussion was well-received by attendees, with many expressing their gratitude for the valuable insights and networking opportunities provided. It was streamed live around the world. The event was organized by the American Petroleum Institute and is a panel discussion sponsored by OGGN was aimed at providing valuable insights and education to marketing professionals in the oil and gas industry.

For more information on future events and educational opportunities, visit oggn.com

About Oil and Gas Global Network:
Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN) is a leading provider of information, analysis, and marketing solutions for the oil and gas industry. With a team of experienced professionals, OGGN provides its clients with the latest industry insights and helps them connect with their target audience through targeted marketing campaigns.

Mark LaCour
OGGN
+1 (281) 240-2643
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

American Petroleum Institute (API Houston Chapter) assembles Oil and Gas Industry Marketing Panel of Top Experts

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.