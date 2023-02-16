American Petroleum Institute (API Houston Chapter) assembles Oil and Gas Industry Marketing Panel of Top Experts
In terms of deal making in the oil and gas industry there has been a shift from a relationship focus to more of a committee based approach. This has changed how we market and sell.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 14, 2023, marketing professionals from the oil and gas industry gathered for lunch, networking, and panel discussion at the Petroleum Club of Houston on how to effectively drive sales and increase revenue through digital marketing.
With both marketing and oil and gas undergoing significant changes in recent years, attendees had the opportunity to hear from industry experts on what is currently working in the industry and what has become outdated.
The panel of experts included Jackie Longstaff of Caterpillar Inc, Allison Hablinski of NOV, Matt Bertram of Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN), and Jaclyn Townsend of TGS. Hosted by Mark LaCour, Editor and Chief of OGGN.
During the discussion, the panel shared their real-life expertise and provided actionable tips and advice on how to effectively use marketing to drive B2B sales in the oil and gas industry, such as SEO strategies, account based marketing, conference marketing, thought leadership, IP targeting, social media, and storytelling.
"I was honored to be asked to be part of this panel and share experiences as well as learn from my colleagues in the industry," said Matt Bertram, CMO with OGGN. "In terms of deal-making in the oil and gas industry, there has been a shift from a relationship focus to more of a committee-based approach. This has changed how we market and sell."
The panel discussion was well-received by attendees, with many expressing their gratitude for the valuable insights and networking opportunities provided. It was streamed live around the world. The event was organized by the American Petroleum Institute and is a panel discussion sponsored by OGGN was aimed at providing valuable insights and education to marketing professionals in the oil and gas industry.
For more information on future events and educational opportunities, visit oggn.com
About Oil and Gas Global Network:
Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN) is a leading provider of information, analysis, and marketing solutions for the oil and gas industry. With a team of experienced professionals, OGGN provides its clients with the latest industry insights and helps them connect with their target audience through targeted marketing campaigns.
