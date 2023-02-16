Recruiting for Good to Fund Sweet Community Gig Teaching Kids to Lead Passionately

Recruiting for Good is funding Sweet Community Gig teaching kids to lead passionately; by creating sweet events, experiences, and parties that Good for Them and The Community Too www.SweetCommunityGig.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com