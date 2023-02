Recruiting for Good to Fund Sweet Community Gig Teaching Kids to Lead Passionately

Recruiting for Good is funding Sweet Community Gig teaching kids to lead passionately; by creating sweet events, experiences, and parties that Good for Them and The Community Too www.SweetCommunityGig.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good created A Sweet Day in LA The Sweetest Party to Appreciate Today; kids attend by bringing drawing to earn treat of the day #asweetdayinla www.ASweetDayinLA.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Before starting Recruiting for Good 25 Years Ago, I was a teacher for 10 years in Elementary School, Middle School, and Special Ed. I attended Grad School to become a therapist, when ‘Alan Gregor‘ a recruiter inspired to quit…and become what I was meant to be. For the last 12 years, I have learned from leadership nonprofits and high purpose educational programs (training) ‘how to create meaningful services/sweet solutions‘ that make a positive impact."It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is funding Sweet Community Gig ; a personal and meaningful fulfilling experience that teaches kids to lead passionately . Kids will learn how to purposefully create sweet events, experiences, and parties that are "Good for Them and the Community Too!"Carlos Cymerman adds, "In the last two years, I have been successfully collaborating in NJ with Moms and Their Pre-Teen Girls to Co-Create Community Gigs (Grateful for Pie, We Dance for Good, We Pitch for Good)!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to shop for good and make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids, and , and Enjoy The Sweetest Shopping Rewards. To learn more www.LovetoShopforGood.com Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgoodSince 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"Launching Thanksgiving 2023, Sweet Community Gig a personal mentoring service teaching kids to lead passionately; by creating sweet events, experiences, and parties that are "Good for Them and The Community Too!" www.SweetCommunityGig.com