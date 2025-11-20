Recruiting for Good to Reward Referrals with $3000 for Art By Jay Brockman

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $3000 toward any Jay Brockman Painting www.ArtisaTreat.com That Makes Life Sweet! Artist Jay Brockman jaybrockman.com and follow him on Instagram @jaybrockmanart Love to fill your life with art? join the club to participate in recruiting for good's referral program to earn $3000 toward Art By Jay Brockman www.ArtisaTreat.com That Makes Life Sweet! We’re Using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward referrals with $3000 to Buy Jay Brockman Paintings in 2026 www.WithRecruitingforGood.com We are Doing Something Meaningful!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund and support artists. People can participate in referral program to buy meaningful art.

I met Jay Brockman thru a woman who thought, I would love his art...and I did; so much so, that I am willing to use recruiting for good collaboratively to support him!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), and meaningful community solutions.Recruiting for Good Launches Art is a Treat to support talented artists; whose work celebrate community, humanity, and makes life sweet.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "We’re doing something meaningful by using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and support artists we love; participate in our referral program to earn $3,000 toward a Jay Brockman Painting in 2026!"AboutJay Brockman is a contemporary realist painter whose work transforms the familiar into something quietly extraordinary. Through cityscapes and window reflections, he captures the pulse of urban life — the way light shifts across glass, the feeling of movement and stillness coexisting. Sharing time between Los Angeles and Sausalito California, his paintings reveal how beauty hides in plain sight, inviting viewers to slow down and see their world anew. Brockman’s work has been exhibited in the de Young Museum in San Francisco as well as leading galleries including Skidmore Contemporary, Wyland Gallery Kauai, Lawrence Asher, and Billis Williams, and continues to bridge craftsmanship, concept, and emotion.To learn more about this remarkable artist, visit his online gallery at jaybrockman.com and follow him on Instagram @jaybrockmanartSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Every month, Recruiting for Good sponsors Love to Party for Good; a 1-hour social dining party creating community in LA for like valued professionals. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!"We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community (volunteered for at least 10 years) and have both the ability (talent) and deep desire to do something meaningful with their life that results in improving their community. In an effort to inspire a generational shift in creating value-filled art, books, experiences, services, and products that champion humanity!" www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to Use Your Voice for Good and Publish a Good Book?Retain Deb Eckerling "The Book Proposal Expert to get published and get the results you deserve! to learn more visit www.TheBookProposalExpert.com . Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $3,000 retainer with Deb visit www.PublishaGoodBook.com To Use Your Voice for Good!Love to Hire a Life CoachAre you 40+Kickass love to do something meaningful with your life and have lunch with your life coach? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn a $3000 retainer to hire a life coach you love; and earn gift cards every month for The Sweetest restaurants in LA for 1 year. www.LunchwithCoach.com The Sweetest Time!We Love to Help 'The Women' Who Create Meaningful Parties for Good "Are You the 'ONE' Who Always is The 1st to Organize; Family, Friends, and Neighbors?" Our Sweet Meaningful Rewarding Service is Made to Help You Fund Your 'Party for Good' Enjoy catered food from your favorite LA restaurants.To learn more Visit www.HostaSweetParty.com to Serve Your Community!Art is a Treat That Makes Life Sweet, Every Year Recruiting for Good will work collaboratively to reward referrals with $3000 toward the purchase of Art of One Artist We Love. In 2026, Recruiting for Good is supporting Jay Brockman; nominated by a woman we respect and value. To learn more visit www.ArtisaTreat.com That Makes Life Sweet!

