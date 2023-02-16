Divorce With Respect Week to offer free divorce consultations to Kansas City residents
Divorce professionals to host private 30-minute consultationsKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Practice Kansas City is participating in the second annual Divorce With Respect Week March 6-10. Divorce professionals in Missouri and Kansas will be part of a nationwide effort to build awareness of collaborative divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for Kansas City residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach or financial specialist for free to learn more about their divorce options.
“We’re excited to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week 2023 and offer free consultations with divorce professionals in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Collaborative Practice Kansas City President Elisabeth Hill said. “Our goal is to promote the collaborative process as an alternative to litigated divorce by referring residents to the Divorce With Respect Week website to talk to a divorce professional at no cost.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements that are based on their individual needs. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The collaborative divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Practice Kansas City is a community of independent legal, mental health and financial professionals working together to create client-centered processes for resolving divorce conflict. Its mission is to benefit the general public of Kansas City by fostering professional excellence in conflict resolution through interdisciplinary collaborative divorce. Collaborative Practice Kansas City values integrity, honesty, affordability, privacy and transparency. Learn more at collaborativedivorcekc.com.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here