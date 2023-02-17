Lisa Leslie to lead Jelenew's NBA All-Star Weekend cycling fundraising event for the WOW foundation

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, February 17, 2023, Jelenew's NBA All-Star Weekend cycling fundraising event will be held at Chvrch Studio in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. The charity ride is organized by American women's cycling apparel and lifestyle brand Jelenew, co-sponsored by CHVRCH Cycle, and open to all cycling enthusiasts. The event aims to raise $10,000 for the Women of the World charity organization, which helps women who have been forced to flee their homes and are in need of assistance to start a new life. Jelenew's Chief Brand Strategy Officer, Lisa Leslie, will be attending the event on behalf of Jelenew and will be giving a speech empowering women. She will call on people to pay attention to marginalized women while encouraging more women to join cycling, to explore the many possibilities in life through a healthy cycling lifestyle, and to unlock their full potential.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the first-ever NBA All-Star Game held in Salt Lake City since 1993, Jelenew is proud to present the NBA All-Star Weekend cycling fundraising event. This one-of-a-kind event is inspired by the NBA All-Star Weekend games, with cyclists divided into teams representing the East and West coasts for a thrilling cycling fundraiser competition. Each team will be accompanied by the music of local artists as they pedal through the racecourse. The East team will start at 12:30 PM, followed by the West team at 1:30 PM. Each round will last 30 minutes, with the female rider on the team that raises the most donations winning a surprise gift from Jelenew.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Women of the World Foundation. The Women of the World Foundation is a non-profit organization in Utah that is committed to empowering women from all nations and providing support and assistance to women who are displaced. They believe that all women can embrace who they are, define their future, and change the world. Since its establishment in 2009, the organization has helped a large number of vulnerable women from around the world and has received recognition from the United States and around the world.

Jelenew is the world's first performance cycling couture apparel and lifestyle brand that uses advanced protective technology made exclusively for women. Designed in France and based in the United States, Jelenew was born from the cycling passion of a luxury haute couture designer Di. The founder and design director of Jelenew, Di, is a former core member of Chanel's haute couture team. He has developed a proprietary design and tailoring technique that fits and flatters the curves of a woman's body and combines ergonomics with the curvilinear movement trajectory of cycling. Based on the CurveTec™️ system that is engineered to fit female-specific ergonomics during cycling and driven by the mission of promoting women's cycling worldwide, Jelenew stands for inclusion, empowerment, and the upliftment of women everywhere. Joining forces with Chvrch Cycle, a female-founded enterprise, to raise funds for the Women of the World Foundation is a natural and necessary step for Jelenew.

"Jelenew's NBA All-Star Weekend cycling fundraising event encourages people to pay attention to disadvantaged women and encourages more women through cycling. We can support one another and then do something that's bigger than all of us. I've already gotten $1000 for donations and I personally will make a donation also. I sent the event out to some celebrity friends, so we have to get to that $10000. We're helping and supporting other women, and that is a beautiful thing", said Lisa Leslie, Jelenew's chief brand strategy officer.

In addition to attending Jelenew's NBA All-Star Weekend cycling fundraising event, Lisa Leslie will also be a judge at the NBA All-Star event.