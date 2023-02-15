Jelenew's Chief Brand Strategy Officer Lisa Leslie Empowers Women in the Latest Super Bowl 57 Commercial

Jelenew's Chief Brand Strategy Officer Lisa Leslie stands out as a female sports legend in the latest Super Bowl 57 commercial, delivering the message of female empowerment. Jelenew is the world's first performance cycling couture apparel and lifestyle brand with advanced protective technology made only for women

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Lisa Leslie, the Chief brand strategy officer of Jelenew, appeared in the latest Super Bowl 57 commercial alongside Hollywood stars Kevin Hart, Ludacris, and sports legends Tony Hawk, Julius Erving, and David Ortiz. As the only female sports legend in the commercial, Lisa Leslie represented female sports empowerment and encouraged women to embrace their strength. Since 2014, there has been an increasing trend to include more women in Super Bowl commercials to promote female empowerment and freedom.

As a former Los Angeles Sparks player, Lisa Leslie is the first female basketball player to dunk in a WNBA game. She is a two-time WNBA champion, eight-time WNBA All-Star, and four-time Olympic gold medalist. She is also a hall of famer and one of the greatest female athletes in American history. Throughout her career, Lisa Leslie has worked tirelessly to change the status of women in sports and to encourage women to be empowered through sports.

Lisa Leslie recently joined Jelenew, a women's cycling apparel and lifestyle brand, as their Chief brand strategy officer. It is her first venture outside of basketball into a male-dominated industry, and she aims to work with Jelenew to challenge the status quo. Lisa Leslie believes that current cycling apparel and performance design often neglect women's needs, as men's and women's bodies are structured differently. Jelenew is the world's first performance cycling couture apparel and lifestyle brand with advanced protective technology designed specifically for women. Based in the US and designed in France, Jelenew respects differences and creates comfort and protection for women cyclists.

