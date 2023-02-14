Jelenew's Chief Brand Strategy Officer Lisa Leslie appears at the Super Bowl Red Carpet Jelenew's Chief brand strategy officer Lisa Leslie spoke to the media on the Super Bowl red carpet, generously mentioning her new partnership with Jelenew Jelenew's Chief Brand Strategy Officer Lisa Leslie joins Jelenew for a shared mission of empowering women Jelenew, the world's first performance cycling couture apparel and lifestyle brand, partnered with sports legend Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie joins women's cycling apparel and lifestyle brand Jelenew to empower women through cycling

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Leslie, the Chief Brand Strategy Officer of Jelenew, a women's cycling apparel and lifestyle brand, made a stunning appearance at the Super Bowl red carpet event. Leslie donned a chic yet sophisticated gray suit, exuding her powerful and energetic aura. During the event, she gave interviews and talked about her recent joining of Jelenew, expressing her commitment to helping the brand expand the influence of women's cycling in society and empowering more women.

Lisa Leslie expressed her excitement in partnering with Jelenew, as they share the same values in empowering women. She highlighted the need to change the under-representation of women in cycling and how Jelenew challenges the status quo by creating a vision from a woman's perspective. Leslie expressed her pride in being the new SVP and Chief Brand Strategy Officer of Jelenew, and how this gives her a unique opportunity to continue her work of empowering women while giving back to local communities and charities around the country.

In the coming days, Lisa Leslie will work with Jelenew to fulfill their mission of promoting the development of women's cycling worldwide and further expand the influence of women's cycling in society. Jelenew, co-founded by former Chanel haute couture core member DI, stands for inclusion, empowerment, and the upliftment of women everywhere.

Throughout her career, Lisa Leslie has been committed to changing the status of women in sports. She strives to expand the influence of women in sports and encourages women to empower themselves through sports, to discover and stand by their true selves. We are excited to see the sparks of collaboration between Lisa Leslie and Jelenew, empowering more women through cycling and beyond.