Signature Systems Provides Parx Casino® Shippensburg with Enhanced, Innovative POS Solutions
Industry-Leading Products & Services Include Mobile POS, Mobile Reporting, Kiosks, and All Required Integrations
The PDQ POS system offers casino operators a modern, incredibly well-designed tool set to bring guest service to the next level.”WARMINSTER, PA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce that Parx Casino® Shippensburg, has harnessed the proven power of SSI’s signature product—PDQ POS—to manage its ever-growing food and beverage enterprise.
— Gary Prestage
Along with seamless, value-added integrations to numerous acclaimed industry platforms including Light & Wonder™ (Scientific Games), a leading developer of land-based and digital games with an unmatched portfolio of hit franchises and unparalleled platforms and technology solutions, SSI's all-in-one suite of products and services will allow Parx Casino® Shippensburg to measurably enhance the guest experience through award-winning technology innovation.
Parx Casino® Shippensburg will also be taking advantage of SSI's enterprise mobile reporting for real time dashboard analytics and a suite of all-encompassing reports. From most anywhere, designated managers and executives will be able to assess the 'health' of their F&B enterprise and measurably
streamline the auditing process.
“Parx Casino always welcomes new technologies that elevate the guest experience as well as further enrich and enlighten our management team. The PDQ POS system offers casino operators a modern, incredibly well-designed tool set to bring guest service to the next level”, said Gary Prestage, Parx Casino Vice President of Information Technology.
About Signature Systems (SSI)
With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.
Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more.
Learn more at SSIpos.com.
SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.
About Parx Casino® Shippensburg
Parx Casino® Shippensburg is the second casino property in Pennsylvania owned and operated by Greenwood Racing Inc. Parx Casino® Shippensburg is located on South Conestoga Drive off I-81. The 73,000 square foot casino property offers 500 slot machines, 48 electronic table games, a casino bar and an upscale family friendly restaurant with a first-class sports bar, Liberty Bar & Grill. The 100-seat restaurant features a comfort food menu and wood fired stone baked pizzas with 18 large HD TV’s to watch all sporting events. betPARX sports betting kiosks are available throughout the casino as well.
Greenwood Racing Inc. currently conducts online casino gaming and sports wagering operations in New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio as well as in Pennsylvania under the betPARX brand.
Learn more at parxcasino.com.
