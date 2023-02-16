RECORD BREAKING FUNDRAISING FOR THE 19TH ANNUAL ALPERT JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE “NO EXCUSE FOR ABUSE” EVENING
More Than $566,000 Was Raised to Support the Agency’s Commitment to Domestic Abuse Prevention and Mental Health Services
We are thankful to Mariel for her willingness to share her personal story so that others could both learn and benefit,”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) hosted the agency’s 19th Annual “No Excuse for Abuse” Evening on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The event, which was attended by nearly 400 people, supports the organization’s ongoing commitment to breaking the stigmas of abuse and mental illness, addiction, and suicide, through awareness, education, and treatment. Raising more than $566,000, this year's event surpassed the fundraising for any previous event in the agency's history.
— Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS
This year’s keynote speaker was Mariel Hemingway, an Academy Award-nominated actor, mental health advocate, and author. Hemingway, who is also the granddaughter of Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway, shared her personal story of overcoming the legacy of mental illness, addiction, and suicide in one of America’s most famous families. Hemingway has also written a book on the topic, titled “Out Came the Sun: Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction, and Suicide in My Family.”
Co-chairs of the No Excuse for Abuse Evening were Cindy and Dr. Allan Schlossberg, Wendy and Geoff Stahl, and Dr. Paula Newmark and Joel Yudenfreund. Jennifer and Gary Lesser were recognized during the event with the inaugural Alpert JFS Luminary Award in recognition of their philanthropy, leadership, and dedication to Alpert JFS.
“We are thankful to Mariel for her willingness to share her personal story so that others could both learn and benefit,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “Year after year, this event and the guests we feature continue to both educate and inspire all those who participate. We are thankful for the continued support of Alpert JFS’ essential services, including our Domestic Abuse program, Addiction Outreach and Support Program, Suicide Awareness Groups, and more that provide professional counseling for those in need.”
Event sponsors included: Presenting Sponsor: Zelda Mason; Speaker Sponsor: Doris Rothman-Browning; Prevention Sponsor: Robyn and Dale Rands; Valet Sponsor: Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith; Awareness Sponsors: Amicable Home Health Care, Socki and Bruce Berg, Alan I. Goldberg, Nancy and Joel Hart, Hope and Gary Hoffman, Diann and Thomas Mann, Barbara and Peter Sidel; Emerging Leadership Tables Sponsor: Gordon & Partners, P.A.; Event Journal Sponsor: The Breakers Palm Beach; Hope Sponsors: Rockefeller Capital Management/Kathi and Kris Barnhart, and Rita and Peter Clarke, Emily and Howard Bromberg, The Honorable Ann Brown, Comiter, Singer, Baseman & Braun, LLP, Renee and Dr. Robert Gordon, Diane and Bob Herzog, Hotwire Communications, Kitroser, Lewis & Mighdoll, Attorneys at Law, Barbara A. Leidner, Gratus Capital, John Osher, Plastridge Insurance, Shelley and Nathan Rabhan, Judith and Jack Rosenberg, Cindy and Dr. Allan Schlossberg, Joan and Jerry Serchuck, Dr. Paula Newmark and Joel Yudenfreund.
Photo Attribution: Arrow Photography
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to more than 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn