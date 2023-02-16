Blockchain Expo North America tickets are now live

Save up 50% with the first release ticket pricing

Tickets are now available for the upcoming Blockchain Expo North America, taking place on the 17-18 May 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California.

The first release of tickets to the world-leading expo are now available, and we're offering a limited time 50% discount off the regular ticket price before 20th February.Over the course of two days at the Blockchain Expo North America you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations, visit exhibition stalls and connect with the representatives of some of the world's biggest brands, all implementing the latest in Blockchain technologies within their sectors.The event will consist of speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences over a variety of topic areas including:Web3 for Enterprise, Blockchain for Business, DLT, Crypto, Tokens and Digital Assets, Metaverse & Web3 Apps, Web 3 Gaming, Decentralization, Defi.The expo, taking place in the heart of Silicon Valley is expected to attract over 6000 guests, 250 exhibitors and 250 speakers and will be attended by CTOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Telecom Providers, Developers, Start-Ups, OEMs, Government, Automotive, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and many more.There are three different Expo ticketing options available for attendees; Free Tickets, which give attendees access to the expo floor and free stage content. Gold Tickets are available from $399 and additionally grant access to the Blockchain Expo conference tracks, VIP networking party and networking app. Finally Ultimate tickets are available from $599 and also allow attendees entree to the AI and Big Data, Cyber Security and Cloud, IoT Tech, Edge Computing and Digital Transformation Week expo tracks.First release tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 50% off, but hurry as the prices will increase on Monday 20th of February!

