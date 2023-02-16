The Cannabis Business Advisors Offer Free Credential Check for Illinois Social Equity Criteria Lottery
Social Equity Criteria Lottery extended to March 10; The Cannabis Business Advisors offer free surveys to potential applicants to see if they qualify to apply.
We are excited to see Illinois open up the Social Equity Criteria Lottery so that those passionate about the cannabis industry can apply for a dispensary license.”CAREFREE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois recently opened a Social Equity Criteria Lottery for 55 conditional dispensary licenses with a deadline of March 10. The Cannabis Business Advisors (CB Advisors) today announced that they are offering a free criteria check for those who wish to apply.
— Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO at CB Advisors
Illinois legalized adult-use in 2020 for those age 21 and over. Access to cannabis is through state licensed businesses that are allowed to grow, manufacture and sell cannabis. Through the Social Equity Criteria Lottery, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) will select 55 applicants to move forward with conditional dispensary licenses. The Social Equity Criteria Lottery was created to provide opportunities for people and communities that have been historically impacted by arrests and imprisonment for cannabis offenses to participate in the legal cannabis industry. To do so, the state recently made the process simpler and reduced the application fee.
Through their free criteria check, CB Advisors, a women-owned consulting firm specializing in licensing, operations, and mergers and acquisitions for the cannabis industry, can help those interested in the Social Equity Criteria Lottery see if they qualify.
“We are excited to see Illinois open up the Social Equity Criteria Lottery so that those passionate about the cannabis industry can apply for a dispensary license,” said Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO of CB Advisors. “We firmly believe that diversity and social equity in the cannabis industry makes us a stronger industry as a whole.”
If the Social Equity applicant is selected for one of 55 licenses, they will have 45 days to submit proof of their social equity status and operational requirements. The IDFPR will then review the participants’ documents to determine eligibility. If the participant is approved, the department will issue it a conditional license, which allows for the participant to begin its zoning, operational, and build-out process.
To apply for a dispensary license, an applicant must prove that 51% or more of the applying entity is owned by one or more individuals who each meet the combination of at least one of the criteria, which includes requirements related to financial need and other factors.
To see the list of requirements, and link to the free criteria check, visit www.thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com/illinois-dispensary-application-opening. To learn more about CB Advisors, call 602-290-9424 or email at info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com.
About The Cannabis Business Advisors
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted, women-owned consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.
CB Advisors is led by founder and CEO Sara Gullickson and President Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience, spanning across the U.S. and around the globe. CB Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning.
CB Advisors is located at 4203 E. Indian School Rd., in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-730-2986.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
