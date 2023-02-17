Synpulse Expands SEA Presence to Respond to Rising Transformation Demands in Malaysia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Synpulse, the global professional services provider to major banking and insurance institutions, has officially announced the opening of its first office in Malaysia, located in Kuala Lumpur, to provide onshore support to its rising number of banking and insurance clients locally and in the South East Asia (SEA) region.
Synpulse has been serving the first Malaysian bank since 2019 and continues to expand its client pipeline in the banking and insurance space. This has prompted the global firm to invest and establish a physical presence in Kuala Lumpur due to its strategic geography, accessibility to digital and tech talents, and language capability to serve both local and international clients (particularly those that require Mandarin, Cantonese, or Bahasa skills).
“With Malaysia being the second most developed and competitive country in Southeast Asia, it is time to build our presence here. Our goal is to be a trusted end-to-end partner to our clients and accompany them from strategy and development to implementation and management. We will bring together our deep local knowledge and product expertise through our tech powerhouse, Synpulse8 to deliver high-quality outcomes for our clients to help them achieve their business goals,” said Yoke Yew Tan, Managing Director and Head of Synpulse Kuala Lumpur.
“It has been an outstanding couple years in our Asia-Pacific (APAC) offices. I’ve witnessed tremendous business and organisational growth, and I am proud of the region’s success and contribution to the group as a whole. The opening of the Kuala Lumpur office is a strategic move for us to support Malaysia’s rising demand for digital transformation in the FS sector. As one firm, we will bring our global capabilities and talent to deliver projects and make a sustainable impact on our clients there,” said Yves Roesti, Managing Partner and CEO of the Synpulse Group.
To date, the Kuala Lumpur office has six full-time employees, including consulting and tech talent, and is ambitious to grow to more than 30 local headcount by the end of 2023. With a strong strategy and dedication to excellence, the Malaysian team will be well-positioned for success moving forward.
