Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,554 in the last 365 days.

Synpulse Expands SEA Presence to Respond to Rising Transformation Demands in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, ASIA/PACIFIC, MALAYSIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synpulse, the global professional services provider to major banking and insurance institutions, has officially announced the opening of its first office in Malaysia, located in Kuala Lumpur, to provide onshore support to its rising number of banking and insurance clients locally and in the South East Asia (SEA) region.

Synpulse has been serving the first Malaysian bank since 2019 and continues to expand its client pipeline in the banking and insurance space. This has prompted the global firm to invest and establish a physical presence in Kuala Lumpur due to its strategic geography, accessibility to digital and tech talents, and language capability to serve both local and international clients (particularly those that require Mandarin, Cantonese, or Bahasa skills).

“With Malaysia being the second most developed and competitive country in Southeast Asia, it is time to build our presence here. Our goal is to be a trusted end-to-end partner to our clients and accompany them from strategy and development to implementation and management. We will bring together our deep local knowledge and product expertise through our tech powerhouse, Synpulse8 to deliver high-quality outcomes for our clients to help them achieve their business goals,” said Yoke Yew Tan, Managing Director and Head of Synpulse Kuala Lumpur.

“It has been an outstanding couple years in our Asia-Pacific (APAC) offices. I’ve witnessed tremendous business and organisational growth, and I am proud of the region’s success and contribution to the group as a whole. The opening of the Kuala Lumpur office is a strategic move for us to support Malaysia’s rising demand for digital transformation in the FS sector. As one firm, we will bring our global capabilities and talent to deliver projects and make a sustainable impact on our clients there,” said Yves Roesti, Managing Partner and CEO of the Synpulse Group.

To date, the Kuala Lumpur office has six full-time employees, including consulting and tech talent, and is ambitious to grow to more than 30 local headcount by the end of 2023. With a strong strategy and dedication to excellence, the Malaysian team will be well-positioned for success moving forward.

Rhea Concepcion
Synpulse
email us here

You just read:

Synpulse Expands SEA Presence to Respond to Rising Transformation Demands in Malaysia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.