Global Management Consulting Synpulse Opens Office in French Capital - Paris

Paris

PARIS, FRANCE, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synpulse, the global professional services provider to major banking and insurance institutions, has officially announced the opening of its first office in Paris. The Swiss-headquartered firm is tapping the high demand for digital transformation in the French financial capital.

Synpulse is taking advantage of Paris’ position as a major business hub to expand its client portfolio in French-speaking markets, as well as provide onshore support to some of titslargest accounts that are present in the city. The firm has been serving clients in Paris from its European and Swiss offices over the last few years and decided now to invest in local talents.

“We are proud to finally open our doors in Paris and provide our global offerings, from consulting to managed services, leveraging our product and tech powerhouse, Synpulse8. With Paris being renowned for its competitive clusters, especially in tech, Synpulse is well positioned to accompany France’s financial services companies in their digital transformation journey,” said Daniele Abbruzesse, Senior Partner and Head of Synpulse France and Head of Synpulse Geneva.

Synpulse’s global growth has been unstoppable with the recent announcement of a fourth Managing Partner, Salomon Wettstein, the election of five new partners, Inge Halim in Indonesia, Marco Fell in Switzerland, Pallav Kapur in the U.S.A, and Rahul Bansal and Yash Shah both in Singapore, as well as the opening of two other new offices in Paris and Kuala Lumpur.

