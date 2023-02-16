Libbey Announces Further Optimizations to its Distribution Network

Part of Libbey's larger, ongoing effort to optimize its distribution network, positively impacting customers through speed, flexibility, and cost improvements.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Libbey Glass LLC, one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers, prepares for its recently announced new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, to be operational, the Company announced today it plans to close its West Chicago, Illinois distribution center in 2024. The move is part of Libbey's larger, ongoing effort to optimize its distribution network, positively impacting customers through speed, flexibility, and cost improvements.

Products currently shipped from Libbey's West Chicago distribution center are expected to begin shipping from the Company's Fort Worth distribution center in Q3 2023 and its distribution center in Perrysburg, Ohio, in early 2024. When these changes are complete, both the Fort Worth and Perrysburg distribution centers will be able to combine shipments of glassware, dinnerware, flatware, and other products, thereby allowing customers to optimize order quantities, freight costs, and logistics.

"Optimizing our distribution network and capabilities to best meet our customers' needs has been a strategic priority for us these last several years, and we've made great progress," said James Burmeister, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Libbey. "We will continue to embrace a continuous improvement mindset while also maintaining a relentless focus on safety, quality, and customer service as we strive to be the leading tabletop and glass partner of choice."

Previously announced distribution network optimization initiatives include the opening of a new distribution center in Fort Worth, scheduled to be fully operational in Q3 2023, and the closure of Libbey's Shreveport, Louisiana distribution center in mid-2023. Once the announced optimization efforts take effect, Libbey's U.S. distribution network will consist of facilities in Perrysburg, Ohio; Toledo, Ohio; Fort Worth, Texas; and Laredo, Texas.

While today's announced move will impact three leadership and approximately 26 contract positions in West Chicago, the Company plans to add several jobs in Perrysburg, in addition to the nearly 70 new jobs expected in Fort Worth that were announced in July 2022.

About Libbey Glass LLC

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice, and business-to-business customers worldwide. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Libbey Signature®, Master's Reserve®, Crisa®, World® Tableware, and Syracuse® China. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

