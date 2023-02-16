Registration is live for Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2023
Located in San Francisco, this year’s event promises to be one of the biggest, world-leading technology exhibitions and conferences.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America is just around the corner, and tickets are now on sale! Located in San Francisco, this year’s event promises to be one of the biggest, world-leading technology exhibitions and conferences, with an expected 6,000 attendees, 250 exhibitors and 250 speakers – 76% director level and above.
The congress will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center, right next to Levi’s Stadium and it will open from the 17th to the 18th of May 2023.
More importantly, the first-release tickets are now available to purchase at a discounted rate of 50% and will increase by Monday 20th of February. You can register your first-realise ticket here: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/ticket-types-and-prices/.
The exhibition floor will be accessible to all attendees for free, Gold tickets will offer an opportunity to listen to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights about the Cyber Security & Cloud.
The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as:
- The Cyber Security Landscape in 2023 and Beyond
- Data Loss Prevention is Better Than Cure: Detection and Response
- Safeguarding Your Organisation from Insider Threats
- How to Maintain a Culture of Security in the Workplace
- How to be an Ethical Hacker
- Are We Entering a Passwordless World?
- Emerging Technologies to Combat Ransomware
- Latest Trends Within Social Engineering
& with many more subjects to be announced soon! Follow this link to see full agenda topics: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/track/paid-enterprise-security/
Ultimate ticket holders will have a chance to join additional sessions at co-located expos, including: AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Digital Transformation Week, and Edge Computing Expo.
The two-day event will also have a dedicated, private area for networking, where attendees can connect with other professionals. Additionally, holders of Gold and Ultimate tickets will be able to use the online networking platform for up to 2 weeks before the event and join a Networking Party, allowing them to relax and connect in a fun and relaxed atmosphere with free drinks and snacks included. More details about the Networking Party will be revealed soon.
Join us this May for the exciting event filled with knowledge-packed content and meet with thousands of like-minded industry experts looking to network, engage and create unmissable business opportunities!
Make sure to secure your ticket at the 50% discount price before the 20th of February 2023, or head to our website for more information on ticket types, agenda topics, exhibitors list, speaker details, and many more! https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/
