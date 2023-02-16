SPA Announces Major PEO IWS 2.0 Win
Five-year contract has potential value of $163.8 Million
We are thrilled to continue serving our long-term PEO IWS customer and their critical national security mission.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading provider of innovative solutions in support of critical national security objectives and complex defense priorities for over 50 years, has been awarded a five-year contract to assist and advise the Naval Sea Systems Command Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems, Above Water Sensors & Lasers Directorate (PEO IWS 2.0) in their mission to develop, acquire, and deliver radar, laser, and electronic warfare systems to the Fleet.
Via this expanded contract with a potential value of $163.8 million, SPA will provide Engineering Support Services, including Program Management, Systems Engineering, Digital Engineering, Model-Based Systems Engineering, and Test and Evaluation expertise to PEO IWS 2.0 across their entire portfolio of above water sensors and lasers programs. Work will primarily occur in the Washington Navy Yard area in Washington, DC.
“We are thrilled to continue serving our long-term PEO IWS customer and their critical national security mission,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “For over 15 years, SPA’s partnership with PEO IWS 2.0 has helped the Fleet develop, acquire, and deliver leading edge electronic warfare solutions to the warfighter. Our team of technical experts is excited to continue our successful track record of quality and value to the customer.”
About SPA
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Additional information on SPA can be found at www.spa.com.
