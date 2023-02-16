IoT Tech Expo North America tickets now live  

Save up 50% with the first release ticket pricing

IoT Tech Expo North America is just around the corner, and tickets are now on sale at a discounted rate of 50%!

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in San Francisco Bay Area, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with expected 6,000 attendees, 250 exhibitors and 250 speakers.The expo will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center, right next to Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers. It will run for two days, from the 17th to the 18th of May 2023.WHAT TO EXPECT?In addition to the exhibition floor accessible for free for everyone, Gold tickets will offer an opportunity to listen to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights about the Internet of Things. The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as: Digital Acceleration through the IoT , Staying on Track with Digital Twins, 5G Capabilities, Building Automation, Building a Robust Cyber Security Strategy, The Next Frontier for Industrial Digitalization, with many more subjects to be announced soon! Ultimate ticket holders will have a chance to join additional sessions at co-located expos, including:Edge Computing, AI & Big Data, Digital Transformation, Cyber Security & Cloud, and Blockchain.NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIESThe expo will also have a dedicated, private area for networking, where attendees can connect with other professionals. Moreover, holders of Gold and Ultimate tickets will be able to use online networking platform for up to 2 weeks prior to the event and join a networking party, allowing them to relax and connect in fun and cordial setting, with free drinks and snacks included.FIRST RELEASE DISCOUNTFirst release tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 50%, but hurry as the prices will increase by Monday 20th of February! Be sure to secure your spot at this exciting event as it will have been the lowest price point available.Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of it. So, grab your tickets today and get ready to experience the future of IoT!

