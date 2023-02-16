Providence Partners with Global Mentorship Initiative to Mentor Underserved College Students Around the World
Connecting First Generation College Students and Refugee Learners with Life Changing Job Opportunities
Service and solidarity within our home communities and beyond is an essential component of our Providence Mission. Partnering with GMI allows us to work towards ensuring a more equitable future.”RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence, a leading not-for-profit health care system operating a network of 52 hospitals across seven Western US states, has joined Global Mentorship Initiative as a Corporate Partner. Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) is a nonprofit organization which connects graduating college students from underserved communities to careers through structured, short-term mentorship. Since launching in 2020, GMI has supported over 2,500 students in 92 countries, including 8 refugee camps. 76% of GMI program graduates land a job within 6 months of graduating.
— Brittn Grey - Executive Director, Global & Domestic Immersion Programs
As a Corporate Partner, Providence supports GMI’s mission through sponsoring students and providing mentors. Since 2012, the Providence Global and Domestic Engagement (GDE) department has partnered to make health impact through programs and service that honor the leadership, expertise, and goals of communities around the globe. GMI works with local universities and nonprofits around the world to reach students who wouldn’t otherwise have access to quality soft skills development resources and one-to-one mentorship.
“Providence shares GMI’s vision of an interconnected world, where companies and nonprofits can create a fairer world through thoughtful partnership,” says Jon Browning, CEO and Founder of GMI. “With their focus on responding to root causes of disparities, this partnership is a great opportunity to amplify our shared social impact.”
The GMI mentorship program follows a comprehensive, 14-week mentorship curriculum developed by a team of educators and business leaders and proctored via a network of over 2,000 seasoned professionals from across the globe who volunteer as GMI mentors. Providence employees in all their locations will be able to register as mentors and take advantage of this easy, accessible, and fulfilling volunteer opportunity.
Providence employees who want to learn more about the partnership with GMI and global initiatives are encouraged to visit the Action Hub, a company wide platform focused on service volunteerism, philanthropy, advocacy, and more. For more information about Global Mentorship Initiative visit https://globalmentorship.org/.
Ravenna Hennane
Global Mentorship Initiative
ravenna.hennane@globalmentorship.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Join the GMI Community as Corporate Partner