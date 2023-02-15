Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,484 in the last 365 days.

Telephone conversation with the chairman of the GBAO Province Alisher Mirzonabot

TAJIKISTAN, February 15 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the chairman of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province Alisher Mirzonabot concerning heavy snowfall and avalanches that caused deaths and property damage, as well as regarding the elimination of the consequences of a natural disaster in Khorog.

We recall that as a result of heavy snowfall over the past three days, the snow depth was more than one meter, and an avalanche descended in Khorog.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to the Prime Minister of the country, the leadership of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense on the prompt elimination of the consequences of the natural disaster and the provision of material assistance to affected families.

You just read:

Telephone conversation with the chairman of the GBAO Province Alisher Mirzonabot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.