Telephone conversation with the chairman of the GBAO Province Alisher Mirzonabot

TAJIKISTAN, February 15 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the chairman of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province Alisher Mirzonabot concerning heavy snowfall and avalanches that caused deaths and property damage, as well as regarding the elimination of the consequences of a natural disaster in Khorog.

We recall that as a result of heavy snowfall over the past three days, the snow depth was more than one meter, and an avalanche descended in Khorog.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, gave specific instructions to the Prime Minister of the country, the leadership of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense on the prompt elimination of the consequences of the natural disaster and the provision of material assistance to affected families.