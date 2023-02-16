The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) Announces the 2023 Annual Conference: Excellence Through Collaboration
The CASP conference provides extraordinary educational opportunities, as well as time for attendees and their teams to network with like-minded leadership teams from across the country”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASP, a leading voice in autism advocacy, today launched registration for the 2023 Annual Conference. The CASP conference differs from other conferences in that it focuses on the efficient administration and operation of autism service provider organizations. This conference provides extraordinary educational opportunities, as well as time for attendees and their teams to network with like-minded leadership teams from across the country who may be facing very similar challenges.
Among the sessions in this year’s conference, key features include:
● Keynote: Mary Uhl-Bien, PhD, BNSF Railway Endowed Professor of Leadership, Neeley School of Business, Texas Christian University speaking on Leading in the Age of Disruption: Helping People and Organizations Thrive Through Complexity.
● Invited Speakers: Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker and Dr. Lauren Wadsworth, Harvard Medical School Professors and Co-Founders of Twin Star Diversity Trainers speaking on Responding to Identity Related Aggressions (IRAs): Skills to Empower Advocates & Upstanders. Also, co-authors of Did That Just Happen?! Beyond Diversity.
● Pre-Conference Workshop: Mark Palmieri, Psy.D., BCBA-D, Co-Director, The Center for Children with Special Needs, Lani Fritts, Co-Founder, Bixpli and Rohit Verma, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Bixpli speaking on Organizational Growth, Operational Benchmarks & Leadership.
● Accreditation Workshop: Erick Dubuque, Ph.D, LBA, BCBA-D, Director, theAutism Commission on Quality (ACQ), and Garry Carneal, JD, MA, Accreditation Advisor, Autism Commission on Quality speaking about CASP’s non-profit accreditation program.
The Annual CASP Conference is made possible thanks to our generous sponsors including Utah Behavior Services, ABA Toolbox, Provident Healthcare Partners, and Trumpet Behavioral Health/Therapeutic Pathways. For more information on becoming a sponsor or exhibitor, please visit: https://behaviorlive.com/casp/call-for-sponsors.
For more information on the conference, full agenda and to register, please visit: https://behaviorlive.com/casp/home
About CASP
CASP is an international non-profit trade association of autism service provider organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to providing evidence-based services for autistic individuals. An overriding goal of CASP is to ensure the delivery of quality, safe and effective care.
