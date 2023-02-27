Author and Autism Coach Deanna Picon Named Top Family Guidance Writer by Exceptional Needs Today Magazine
National Award-Winning Autism and Special Needs Publication Honors the Top Contributors of 2022
Exceptional Needs Today and I share a mission to support and advocate for special needs parents, who are amazing and dedicated mothers and fathers. I'm honored to receive this wonderful award.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deanna Picon has been named the recipient of the 2022 "Top Family Guidance Writer" Award by Exceptional Needs Today Magazine, a national award-winning publication. Picon is the founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC and author of The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life.
— Deanna Picon
“It’s been an honor to work closely with Deanna over the past few years as we share the same enthusiasm for helping support and empower parents, families, and self-advocates. So it seemed natural to name her Top Family Guidance Writer for 2022,” said Amy KD Tobik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Exceptional Needs Today. “We look forward to working with Deanna in 2023 as we continue to grow the magazine through various ventures, including several conferences and a bonus issue tailored to the Spanish community.”
“I’m honored to be recognized with this prestigious award. Helping special needs mothers and fathers navigate the unique challenges and responsibilities of parenting a child with a disability is a lifelong mission for me," said Deanna Picon. "As a mother of a young adult man with autism, I understand how devastating an autism diagnosis can be. But through my own journey, I recognize the special joys, rewarding experiences, and unique life gifts which can result from raising a son or daughter with special needs. It's a pleasure to partner with Amy and Exceptional Needs Today to promote awareness and acceptance of special needs individuals and their families.”
Exceptional Needs Today’s current Issue 11, titled Promoting Peace, features a wide variety of insightful articles, including:
• What Happened When We Said Goodbye to the iPad
• Teaching Life and Safety Skills to Children With Disabilities
• Behind the Shield: Helping Children Manage Emotions During Stressful Life Events
• Putting it Bluntly: We Need to Teach Autistic (And Other Neurodiverse) Girls About Sexuality
• Let’s Not Become a Divided Special Needs Community
Additional articles focus on helping children manage emotions during stressful events, navigating insurance claims, preparing a school for the arrival of a blind child, valuable information on Tourette syndrome, and so much more. It also contains the exceptional contributors and book author award winners for 2022.
Exceptional Needs Today (@exceptionalneedstoday) is an innovative magazine designed to support ALL individuals in the special needs community. The publication focuses on educating and energizing families, caregivers, self-advocates, educators and professionals while preparing a healthy path for tomorrow. It is available quarterly and distributed digitally free to subscribers. Readers are provided with access to the latest news/research, expert guidance, therapies, as well as top advice on unique books and products. Amy KD Tobik is an award-winning editor who brings more than 30 years of publishing experience to her role as editor-in-chief and CEO, Lone Heron Publishing. Exceptional Needs Today is the recipient of the Gold Award from the prestigious Mom’s Choice Awards for its excellent work in 2021.
Your Autism Coach, LLC (@yourautismcoach) provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of parents of special needs children and adults. The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life helps parents overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. The book is available on Amazon.com. Deanna is the recipient of the 2020 and 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015 “Top Life Coach Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine.
