Sacramento Judge Shama Mesiwala Confirmed to 3rd District Court of Appeal

Shama Hakim Mesiwala, a longtime staff attorney at the Third District Court of Appeal, will now return to that court as an associate justice. Mesiwala fills the vacancy created by the June retirement of Associate Justice Coleman Blease, who served 43 years on the bench.
