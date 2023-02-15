Submit Release
LA County Superior Court seeks attorneys to represent indigent defendants in Appellate Division

To qualify for the panel, an attorney must be members in good standing of the California Bar, have a strong background in research and writing, have a thorough understanding of criminal law and procedure, be knowledgeable about the appeals process, including the California Rules of Court and the local rules of the Los Angeles County Superior Court governing misdemeanor appeals, and agree to abide by PACE policies and protocols.

