To qualify for the panel, an attorney must be members in good standing of the California Bar, have a strong background in research and writing, have a thorough understanding of criminal law and procedure, be knowledgeable about the appeals process, including the California Rules of Court and the local rules of the Los Angeles County Superior Court governing misdemeanor appeals, and agree to abide by PACE policies and protocols.
You just read:
LA County Superior Court seeks attorneys to represent indigent defendants in Appellate Division
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.