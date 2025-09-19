Newsom appoints 15 Superior Court judges across 12 California counties

(Subscription required) The governor's 15 trial-court appointments span Alameda, Contra Costa, Kern, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Orange, Riverside (2), San Bernardino, San Francisco (2), Santa Cruz and Siskiyou, reflecting broad criminal, civil and family law experience.

