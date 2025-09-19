Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,340 in the last 365 days.

Retired judges condemn attacks on the judiciary — and say California officials are also to blame

Brett Alldredge, a retired Tulare County judge, was dismayed when San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said earlier this year that most of the city’s judges didn’t take drug crimes seriously. Former San Francisco Judge Suzanne Bolanos was upset by Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin’s condemnation of a local judge last month.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Retired judges condemn attacks on the judiciary — and say California officials are also to blame

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more