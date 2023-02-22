RED CHAOS, GEOPOLITICAL THRILLER HARDCOVER IS RELEASED

Red Chaos 2 Books of Red Hotel Series Red Hotel Series Logo

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- At last, the long awaited hard cover version of RED CHAOS (Beaufort Books), the new thriller by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman has been released! The third book in their Red Hotel Series of international thrillers was published as an eBook and has been available in audiobook format since November 2022.Already an Amazon Kindle bestseller , in Red Chaos, Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman continue to thrill readers with this most recent book! Partnering together again for the latest addition to the Red Hotel Series, former Marriott International president and director of FBI National Academy Associates, Ed Fuller, and award-winning network television producer and bestselling author, Gary Grossman, continue with their trademark adrenaline intensity, combining firsthand international experience with hot political drama that unnervingly echo today’s headlines.In Red Chaos, Dan Reilly investigates a rash of terrorist attacks around the world. As the president of the international division of the Kensington Royal Hotel Corporation, it’s his job to stop trouble before it reaches red, the deadliest level in his five-tier Red Hotel threat assessment plan.The Arctic ice is melting, the waters are warming, and Russia’s ever-expanding fleet of oil tankers grind through the Northern Sea Route to China. With a fleet of nuclear ice breakers clearing the way, Russian ships were setting new records to reach China and fulfilling a simple equation: Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov needs China’s money to fund his expansionism plans past Ukraine and Latvia while China, the thirstiest oil nation in the world, needs affordable fuel.But ongoing competition from the West and Middle East nations threatens Russia’s ability to monopolize the market and, as a result, Gorshkov initiates a devilish plot to make traditional shipping routes impassable. Working through third-party countries, attacks shut down the Suez Canal and other key routes. With oil futures and the global economy at stake, secret information passes between two countries, affecting the future of three — the United States, China and Russia.Dan Reilly, a freelance State Department and CIA consultant, working full-time as International President Kensington Royal Hotels, is drawn into a web of intrigue involving the current American president, a U.S. senator, a cunning Chinese businessman, and the death of a young girl.How these seemingly different elements have a profound impact on Russia’s far-reaching plans is what makes Red Chaos a thriller to be read like breaking news.RECENT REVIEWS“Gary Grossman and Ed Fuller have penned a great political thriller, featuring a heavy dose of action, in Red Chaos (Beaufort Books). Dan Reilly is back in this latest addition to the Red Hotel series, aptly named since Russia supplies the bad guys. Reilly isn’t your typical action hero, having cut his teeth in both the intelligence and corporate worlds. But he proves once again to be up to the task when the US faces a devastating plot hatched by a Vladimir Putin stand-in. Reilly is dealing with assassination attempts galore as the centerpieces of a plan meant to rebuild the old Soviet empire. Red Chaos is marked by superb writing and research. Grossman and Fuller have made their third effort in the series an outstanding one.”JON LANDUSA Today Best-Selling Author,Reviewer, The Thrill List"A complex web of intrigue! Compelling and fascinating! Fuller and Grossman weave a timely tale of Russian expansionism and terrorism in RED CHAOS against a backdrop of political intrigue. You will not put this thriller down as Dan Reilly races to prevent Russian world and oil domination. The authors take you behind the closed doors of our National Security to illuminate how seemingly unrelated occurrences are part of Russia’s intricate plan. I loved this book, and it holds a prized place on my bookshelf.”WEBB HUBBELLAssociate Attorney General of the U.S.Best-selling, award-winning authorABOUT THE AUTHORSED FULLER is CEO of Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium providing business consulting services worldwide. He has served on business and charitable boards during his 40-year career with Marriott International where he was chief marketing officer followed by 22 years as president and managing director of Marriott International. Under his management, the international division grew from 16 to 550 hotels in 73 countries with 80,000 associates and sales of $8 billion. Upon retirement, Fuller has served on five university boards and taught as adjunct professor for MBA and undergraduate students. He has blogged for Forbes and other tourism and lodging industry media. His book, You Can't Lead with Your Feet on the Desk, has been printed in English, Japanese and Chinese. Fuller served as captain in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medals. He and Gary Grossman are co-authors of the Red Hotel series, including the 2018 thriller Red Hotel and the 2021 release, Red Deception, now followed by Red Chaos. Ed and his wife, Michela, reside in Orange County, California.GARY GROSSMAN is a journalist, newspaper columnist, documentary television producer, reporter, media historian and the author of Executive Actions, Executive Treason, Executive Command, and Executive Force. In addition to the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning Old Earth, a geological thriller. With Ed Fuller, Grossman has collaborated on the globe-hopping Red Hotel series. Grossman has contributed to the New York Times and the Boston Globe and was a columnist for the Boston Herald American. He covered presidential campaigns for WBZ-TV in Boston. He is a multiple Emmy winner for series and specials for networks including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox, History Channel, Discovery, and National Geographic Channel. He served as chair of the Government Affairs Committee for the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, and is a member of the International Thriller Writers Association and Military Writers Society of America. He is a trustee at Emerson College and serves on the Boston University Metropolitan College Advisory Board. Grossman currently teaches at Loyola Marymount University. Grossman lives in Los Angeles his wife, writer Helene Seifer.

