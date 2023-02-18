Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for Hurricane Ian victims
All SHP beds are branded with the logo. One of the tasks that volunteers get to help with at the builds.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace' Disaster Relief Program has a goal to build 300 beds for kids who were affected by Hurricane Ian. They are in need of volunteers.
Sleep In Heavenly Peace provides a national solution to a national problem, and we are honored to bring our Disaster Relief Program to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.”CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Category 4 Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since 1935. The hurricane destroyed more than 5,000 homes and damaged nearly 30,000 homes.
— Tim Zydek Director of Disaster Relief
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a National Non-Profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children who don't have beds of their own. The Non-Profit as a whole has built and delivered over 100,000 beds in the ten years it's been in operation, with the help of the 270 chapters located across the US. The Non-Profit's Disaster Relief Program services all areas across the country that are affected by natural disasters.
SHP is hosting a large bed build in Cape Coral, Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The Non-Profit has a goal of building 300 beds for those affected by the devastating hurricane. SHP is in need of volunteers. All are invited to attend, and no experience is needed.
Volunteers can sign up at http://bit.ly/shpevent.
Build information is as follows:
Saturday, February 25th
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lowe's Store
285 SW 25th Lane
Cape Coral, FL 33914
April Whiting
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
public.relations@shpbeds.org
